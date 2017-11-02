Crime Stoppers: Serial robber hits six businesses, one near police HQ

One man, Six armed robberies. CMPD says he has been seen committing crimes all over Charlotte.

Police say he's robbed the Corner Mart on Eastway Drive twice. He's also hit the Circle K on South Boulevard, the Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road, the Bojangles' on Sunset Drive and at the Fish Hut Video Arcade on Wilkinson Boulevard - which is located not a block from the Freedom Division police headquarters.

"It tells me he's not concerned with getting caught," said CMPD Detective Bandon Miller. "He's going to do whatever he wants to do."

And here's what he did on a Tuesday before midnight. While patrons were playing video games, he walked in with a gun drawn. The patrons seem frozen on the surveillance video.

"At first they look shocked like they don't know what's going on. They can't believe it's happening. Then, once the guy runs back to the office, they get up and they run out."

At the back office, when the clerk sees the gun, she puts her hands up, opens the cash drawer, and opens the door to let him in.

I asked Detective Miller if the crook got much money.

"He got about 11 hundred dollars in cash."

That's a pretty good haul for a Tuesday night.

"That's a lot of money," said the detective.

When he left, he ran across busy Wilkinson Boulevard and headed down Sparta Avenue.

"It tells me he had a little familiarity with the area. Either he had a vehicle sitting back there waiting on him, or he ran through a neighborhood back there."

When I asked how CMPD was sure it was the same man in all six robberies, Detective Miller said the crook used the same silver revolver and wore the same hoodie and sweatpants.

Police would like to prevent a seventh robbery with your help.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and the reward money is increased for crooks who are well-disguised.

