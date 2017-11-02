Man impersonating Uber driver in Boone

Police say a man has been impersonating an Uber driver in Boone, NC, in string of incidents over the past two months.

According to the Boone Police Department, they received a report of an assault on Sept. 24, involving an Uber driver who was reportedly driving a Toyota Camry.

About two weeks later, on Oct. 6, an actual Uber driver was making a pickup in Boone, but while he was waiting for his passenger, he noticed a gray Toyota Camry pull up and pick up his passenger. The Camry had a Florida license plate.

The passenger got out of the Camry when they noticed that the driver’s face did not match the photo provided by Uber.

That person approached the actual driver and notified him that the imposter acted suspiciously and falsely identified himself as their Uber driver.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the actual Uber driver from the Oct. 6 incident saw the same Toyota Camry traveling up and down West King Street and stopping in front of bars without picking up passengers.

Police are conducting an active investigation into these incidents and are asking all citizens and rideshare users to ensure they are being picked up by their appropriate drivers when using these services.

If you have any information to provide about these incidents or any other suspicious activity involving ride-sharing services, please contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.