Charlotte highlights growth as it fights for Amazon HQ2

Retail giant Amazon has until December 1 to shorten its list of potential cities to establish its second company headquarters. The company is currently headquartered in Seattle.

Charlotte submitted a bid back in October and Amazon confirmed it received that submission. That submission was a box with a video, a website and written details of Charlotte's benefits, its "edgy" vibe, and potential for growth.

However, the Charlotte Regional Partnership (CRP) would not detail any incentives the company may get for choosing the Charlotte region or what specific sites were on the table.

“We have to be a community that can support their workforce growth and give them the quality of life that they want,” said Ronnie Bryant, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Partnership.

The Charlotte Region's bid included 21 sites in six different counties including Mecklenburg, Iredell, Cabarrus, York, Gaston, and Rowan.

“When you consider the jobs, the investments, the salary - really this proposal and opportunity is unmatched,” said Steven Pearce with the CRP. “Charlotte is the number one destination for millennials and it was important that we said that out front.”

Pearce says they focused on Charlotte's young demographics, growing job rate, location to the airport, transit system, and overall culture in their pitch to Amazon.

“I think when you look at how we stack up in our ability to recruit talent, that is a main selling point for us. We have the ability to get the job filled quickly," said Pearce.

"We continue to attract people, we continue to attract companies. They know there is something about us,” said Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

Other major cities have publicly stated some of the incentives that they have offered Amazon, which included billions of dollars in tax exemptions. However, no details about incentives for the Charlotte region were given.

"No comment," said Bryant.

However, Bryant did say that this was not a bidding war.

“If that was the case, then all of the other information that they asked for would be irrelevant. Just send a dollar amount,” said Bryant.

“At the end of the day, as much as people want to make this a bidding war or a beauty contest, we have a company that will have to make a business decision. Can they be successful in this market and in this region? We think they can be without gimmicks,” said Bob Morgan, the President and CEO of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon is promising to bring with it around $5 billion in construction investments and about 50,000 jobs with its headquarters.

“That is where we are already headed. We are adjusting to that growth and yes there are some growing pains," said Mayor Roberts.

Amazon says it received 238 bids. Charlotte, Hickory, the Triad and Raleigh all submitted bids.

