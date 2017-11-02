Husqvarna helps with clean-up at Dan Nicholas Park

Dozens of employees at Charlotte based Husqvarna spent the day out of the office and in a local park.

On Thursday they worked with park employees at the 400 acre Dan Nicholas park in Rowan County. The workers were using their company’s products to clear trails, clean up natural areas, and get good hands-on training.

“We see more people spending more time in parks," said Jeff Dewosky, General Manager, VP, Husqvarna North America. "It’s important that we participate with our products to help make it a place that’s more accessible to people.”

“What’s really great is to see our employees out here running the products, believing in the products, and giving back to our community," added Husqvarna Sales Director Lee Withers.

The company’s employees brought in Husqvarna mowers, trimmers, edgers and leaf blowers and conducted the maintenance work to prepare the park for upcoming season.

Husqvarna says this is part of its sustainability effort that has been launched worldwide.

