Police investigate detonation at UNC, suspicious package on Weaver Street in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro police are investigating a suspicious package in the area of W. Weaver Street and Lindsay Street, and UNC police are investigating the detonation of a device at Davie Poplar in the heart of UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

UNC officials say campus police have one person in custody. They described the device at the tree as small.

UNC Sophomore Davis Propst Dawson said that the person screamed “This is the Revelation! You’ve witnessed the anti-Christ!” as he was on the ground being detained.

He also repeated “Hail Satan!” multiple times, Dawson said.

Video of the Davie Poplar fire by @willy_be_free pic.twitter.com/HAcsYWlBEw — Ana Irizarry (@anairizarry_) November 2, 2017

A witness told CBS North Carolina one person was injured by the fire.

West Weaver Street in Carrboro is closed until further notice, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area. In a press release, town officials called the situation a “suspicious vehicle incident.”

Police are requesting that anyone in this area evacuate: South Greensboro/Roberson, West Main/Jones Ferry, West Main/West Weaver, East Main/Roberson/East Weaver.

Anyone in that area should move to perimeter, police say.