CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Assistant school principal saves choking student

A fifth-grade student at Third Creek Elementary School in Statesville might very well owe his life to the school’s assistant principal.

On October 24, Jacob Paquette was attending an after-school Halloween party with his mother when he started choking on a piece of hard candy. The child’s mother attempted to perform the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge the candy, but was unsuccessful.

That’s when Assistant Principal Joe Robertson stepped in.

“I could see his mom grabbing him and I just looked at his face and I could tell something’s not right,” said Robertson.

Robertson stepped in and put his arms around the child and started forcefully performing the maneuver. After four attempts, the candy came free and Jacob starting breathing again.

The entire event was caught on the school’s surveillance cameras that were just installed three weeks prior to the incident.

After the candy was dislodged, Jacob appears somewhat stunned, but OK. The video ends with Robertson giving a little pat on the head to the little boy whose life he just saved.

“I was just standing there with Jacob and we were just kind of taking in the moment like, ‘whoa,’" said Robertson.

