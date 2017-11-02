Person rushed to hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte

One person is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital following a reported shooting in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened after 2:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Anderson Street off of E. Sugar Creek Road. Medic said one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say they’re looking for multiple suspects who drove away after leaving the victim shot and lying in the street.

Police have not revealed many details about what happened, but said one person was shot. Officers had the roadway roped off in front of a home and were not letting traffic through the area.

The victim's name has not been released and officials have made no arrests related to this shooting yet.

