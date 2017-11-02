Police: Driver steals vehicle, crashes into another in Charlotte

Two people are in custody after a person stole a vehicle and crashed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the driver crashed into a vehicle at South Mint Street and West Kingston Avenue. Medic said three people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center after the crash. Two patients had very serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

A CMPD helicopter was tracking the stolen vehicle at the time of the incident.

No names or charges have been announced.

Police have not released any further information on this incident.

