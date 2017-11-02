Man accused of sexually assaulting three minors

A 54-year-old man and registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a teen and two children.

Robert Byam was charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of breaking and entering and one count of a sex offender using social media.

According to a police report, the alleged crimes took place between Sept. 6 and Oct. 18 at an apartment in the 1900 block of Baxter Street in south Charlotte. Byam was arrested on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m.

The report states that the victims were 13, 7 and 6 years old.

Byam was convicted in 2004 on possession of child pornography charges in Massachusetts, according to the National Sex Offender Registry.

No other information was released.

