Person injured after cement mixer overturns in southwest Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured after cement mixer overturns in southwest Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a cement mixer overturned in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Arrowood Road. 

No other information has been released. 

WBTV's Sky3 is heading to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly