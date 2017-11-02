Police department starts 'No Shave November' fundraiser for 4-year-old with brain tumor

The Cornelius Police Department is starting a "No Shave November" campaign to support a police captain's son who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

Jace Thompson is the son of Police Captain Jennifer Thompson and NC Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Thompson.

On Oct. 25, 4-year-old Jace was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. The Cornelius PD is assisting with fundraising efforts to support the Thompsons as they seek medical treatment.

Beginning Nov. 1, officers are will participate in "No Shave November" and grow facial hair to raise money.

Officers are donating $40 to be allowed to grow facial hair, waiving the department's grooming policy.

Members of the community that would like to donate additional money towards the fundraiser can contact police at 704-892-1363.

