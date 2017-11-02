Carjacker steals vehicle at gunpoint, leads police on chase - | WBTV Charlotte

Carjacker steals vehicle at gunpoint, leads police on chase

Troy Bowlby | WBTV Troy Bowlby | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was arrested after leading police on a chase following a carjacking in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a robber stole a person's vehicle at gunpoint in the 2500 block of Cranbrook Lane. Police say the carjacker then fled from the scene in the stolen vehicle. 

The stolen vehicle was then spotted a short time later and a police chase ensued. Police say the carjacker was arrested after reportedly crashing and striking a pole. 

No other information was released. 

