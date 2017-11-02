15-year-old accused of shooting into business, armed carjacking, and leading police on chase

A teenager was arrested after reportedly leading police on a chase after shooting into a business during a robbery then carjacking a woman at gunpoint in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the 15-year-old suspect was seen breaking into a vehicle at a business on the 3100 block of Monroe Road. The victim of that incident said she ran into the business and told employees that someone was breaking into her vehicle and an employee walked out and confronted the burglar.

During the confrontation police say the teen pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the business, then ran away on foot.

As officers were searching the area for the suspect, they got another call about a carjacking on the 2500 block of Cranbrook Lane. Police say the carjacker held a gun to the female victim's head and left in her car.

The stolen vehicle was spotted a short time later and a police chase ensued. Police say the carjacker was arrested after crashing into a utility pole. The 15-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries and will be formally charged when released from the hospital.

The teen's name and possible charges have not been released.

Anyone with further information about any of the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

