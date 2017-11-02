Gov. Cooper announces $1.85 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery help for Fair Bluff

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has just announced $1.85 million will be going to the town of Fair Bluff to help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Fair Bluff was one of the towns in eastern North Carolina hit hardest by the hurricane.

North Carolina Emergency Management is providing $1 million to help address long term housing needs.

Fair Bluff will also receive $850,000 to help improve the town's water supply.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.