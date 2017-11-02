Monroe CEO pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

A Monroe businessman plead guilty Wednesday to embezzlement charges.

According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, 55-year-old William Jeffrey Massey plead guilty to three counts of embezzlement of state property. He was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison. He could face a maximum prison sentence of 29 months, the judge ruled.

Massey was the president and CEO of Agape Services, Inc. The department said Massey was accused of aiding and abetting his company to "embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use." Court documents state that Massey reportedly withheld tax information for his company from May 2012 to December 2015.

The judge ruled that Massey must also wear a electronic home monitoring device for six months, pay restitution costs, perform 100 hours of community service work and pay a $15,000 fine as part of his sentence.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.