North Carolina sees spike in reported anti-Semitic attacks, harassment

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Arrowood Road.More >>
On Oct. 25, 4-year-old Jace Thompson was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. The Cornelius PD is assisting with fundraising efforts to support the parents as they seek medical treatment.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a robber stole a person's vehicle at gunpoint in the 2500 block of Cranbrook Lane. Police say the robber then fled from the scene.More >>
According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, a man who lives on J.L. Love Road in Jefferson was about to head to work around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.More >>
The town of Fair Bluff will receive $1.85 million to help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew and improve the town’s water supply, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.More >>
