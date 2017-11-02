2-year-old found dead in Chester County identified, autopsy underway

The 2-year-old girl found dead at a home in Chester County, SC, Wednesday has been identified as Khloe Simone Adams.

An autopsy is being performed Thursday as police are investigating her death.

Police said emergency crews were called to the house on White Oak Street because of an unresponsive child.

She was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any information on what may have happened or if this death is suspicious.

PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation underway in death of Chester Co 2-year-old girl

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.