Medical helicopter to be stationed in Salisbury

Novant Health is expanding its critical care transportation services with Novant Health Med Flight, a helicopter to connect patients with advanced care.

Based at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Med Flight will serve communities and medical facilities within a 150-nautical mile radius, including Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

The community is invited to attend the launch of the new medical helicopter.

The event gives the public a behind-the-scenes look at the latest way that Novant Health is caring for their communities.

It takes place on Nov. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, located at 612 Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury, NC.

