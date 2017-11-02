Deputies: Man steals purse from car, spends more than $1,000

A man is wanted in connection with stealing a woman’s purse from her vehicle and using her credit and debit cards at two stores in South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole the purse from a woman’s car off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.

Deputies say the thief used the credit and debit cards for a total of $1,841 at the Walmart in Tega City, SC and the Walmart in Rock Hill, SC.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the York County sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

