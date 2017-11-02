Sheriff: Chesterfield Co man handcuffed, duct taped as masked men raid his safe

A Chesterfield County man was headed to work when two men outside his home reportedly attacked him and got away with a substantial amount of cash.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, a man who lives on J.L. Love Road in Jefferson was about to head to work around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning when the attack happened.

Sheriff Brooks says two men were hiding in the bushes near the victim's home and jumped him. Deputies say the victim fought back but the men reportedly held him at gunpoint and struck him in the head with the gun.

The sheriff says the men must have known the victim had guns because they repeatedly yelled at him to take them to his weapons.

The victim then allegedly walked the two robbers to a shed about 50 feet away from his home, deputies say. Sheriff Brooks says the men made the victim open his safe, before allegedly handcuffing him and duct taping him to a chair. Deputies say the robbers then started loading a garbage bag with the man’s weapons.

According to deputies, when the men got to the bottom of the safe, they opened a container that had a substantial amount of cash in it. Sheriff Brooks says the men allegedly called others who were involved and asked them to “come get us.” The two robbers got away with the cash but left the guns, the sheriff's office said. The victim was able to call for help when the men left, deputies say.

Deputies say the man’s wife and child were asleep during the robbery. The victim is OK with a few cuts and bruises.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Right now, there are no leads.

Sheriff Brooks says the men were wearing ski masks and latex gloves during the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-623-2101.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.