OD Update: 17 deaths since June in Rowan due to overdose

17 people have died from drug overdoses in Rowan County since June 9, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have responded to a total of 107 overdose calls in that same time period.

The most recent case for deputies occurred on Wednesday night, but further details were not available.

Those deaths and overdose calls do not include cases reported within the city limits of Salisbury or other municipalities within the county.

According to Chief Deputy David Ramsey, investigators are keeping a close watch on those numbers and reporting them directly to a program within the US Attorney's Office and the Organized Crime Drug Task Force.

Local law enforcement agencies are working closely with the US Attorney's Office, Ramsey said, in an effort to find the sources of the heroin and opioid derivatives that are being sold.

