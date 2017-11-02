Sheriff: Foul play not suspected in case of body found in Rowan

Foul play is not suspected in the case of a body found in Salisbury on Wednesday, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Investigators had been following up on a case involving a missing person when they discovered the body in the woods behind the old Magic Mart location on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The person was first reported missing in May, according to the sheriff.

The body was found by investigators using a cadaver dog. It was in a wooded area at the bottom of a hill behind the store.

The remains that were located, as well as other evidence, has been sent to the NC Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

No additional information on the case was released.

