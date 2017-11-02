Police: Man and girlfriend flee kidnappers after they hit him with gun

A man and his girlfriend had to run for their lives after the man was kidnapped and assaulted with a gun, according to Salisbury police.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning just before 4:00 am.

Investigators say that the victim, a 30-year-old man, was at a house in the 200 block of N. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue with several other people.

One of the men pulled a gun on the victim and forced him to drive to the ATM near the Rowan County Health Department. The victim was forced to withdraw $497 in cash, and was then struck in the head with a gun.

Police said that the men then forced the victim to drive back to the house. The victim and his girlfriend were able to run away from the house.

The victim then went to the magistrate's office to report the crime. He was able to give a description of his attackers.

A short time later police were ale to arrest Timothy Jermain Chawlk and Brian K. White. Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.

White also faces drug charges.

Chawlk, 38, of Walton Road, is being held under $50,000 bond. White is being held under $40,000 bond.

