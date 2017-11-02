Police: Man and girlfriend flee kidnappers after they hit him with gun

17 people have died from drug overdoses in Rowan County since June 9, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. Deputies have responded to a total of 107 overdose calls in that same time period.More >>
17 people have died from drug overdoses in Rowan County since June 9, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. Deputies have responded to a total of 107 overdose calls in that same time period.More >>
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into the Honey Baked Ham located at Julian Road and Interstate 85 at 2 a.mMore >>
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into the Honey Baked Ham located at Julian Road and Interstate 85 at 2 a.mMore >>
Foul play is not suspected in the case of a body found in Salisbury on Wednesday, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.More >>
Foul play is not suspected in the case of a body found in Salisbury on Wednesday, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.More >>
Rising rents are pushing more apartments out of reach for very low income renters in Charlotte – and North Carolina – so quickly that such housing is on the verge of disappearing.More >>
Rising rents are pushing more apartments out of reach for very low income renters in Charlotte – and North Carolina – so quickly that such housing is on the verge of disappearing.More >>
A man and his girlfriend had to run for their lives after the man was kidnapped and assaulted with a gun, according to Salisbury police.More >>
A man and his girlfriend had to run for their lives after the man was kidnapped and assaulted with a gun, according to Salisbury police.More >>