Person wanted in Salisbury restaurant break-in

A person is wanted in connection with breaking into a restaurant in Salisbury Saturday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the person broke into the Honey Baked Ham located on Julian Road and Interstate 85 around 2 a.m.

The burglar reportedly broke the front window out and entered the store to steal items. Security video showed the person wearing gloves with their face covered, according to deputies.

Deputies say the person fled the scene driving a 4-door white car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 704-216-8687, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

