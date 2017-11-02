Novant Health opening neurology and sleep clinic in Salisbury

Novant Health Neurology and Sleep has opened a new facility in the Manning Park area in Salisbury.

This clinic is the first of its kind in Salisbury, and the new location is convenient to Rowan, Stanly, Davidson, Davie and Iredell counties, according to a press release.

"There is an important reason that people travel from five counties to visit Novant Health Neurology & Sleep – Rowan. Our board-certified physicians and other members of our care team offer high-quality care without a long commute to Charlotte," the release states. "At the same time, our experts can help with so many medical conditions, from sleep disorders to complex neurologic conditions."

The clinic is able to treat strokes, seizures, Alzheimer’s, insomnia, restless leg syndrome and more. The modern clinic also provides sleep tests and behavior therapy.

A ribbon-cutting event and guided tours of the new neurology and sleep clinic are being offered today at 5 p.m. The grand opening event will be held at the new facility in Manning Park, located at 1910 Jake Alexander Boulevard in Suite 102.

