Part of Highway 152 West closed for maintenance

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Part of Highway 152 in western Rowan County will be closed through Friday, November 10, for maintenance.

The closure is between Millbridge Road and Bost Road on West 152.

The detour is Millbridge Road to North Enochville Avenue to Deal Road.

Anyone with questions can contact NC DOT at 704-630-3240.

