BLOG: Warm end to the workweek

* Warm End To Workweek

* Stays Rain Free For Now

* Weekend Front

Welcome to November! You may need a reminder of what month it is due to the weather.

We are on a warming trend for the next few days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and near 80 on Friday. Overnight lows? You can probably leave the jacket at home for a little while. We will only fall to the 50s in the mornings.

The weekend will be just a tad cooler as a weak cold front pushes south. There’s about a 30 percent rain chance from late Friday into early Saturday as that front slides south into the area. Behind that front, temperatures will go back to the low 70s Saturday - cooler, but still above average for early November - but then rebound into the mid 70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday as that front lifts back northward. That will set the stage for another warm up early next week when afternoon readings again push into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Cold weather looks to return for the second part of next week after a wet front rolls through on Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.