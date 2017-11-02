Two injured when vehicle strikes utility pole in south Charlotte

Two people were injured in a wreck in south Charlotte Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred on Park Road at Hillside Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Police say one vehicle struck a power pole but the pole was not damaged. The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Two lanes on Park Road were shut down for some time following the wreck.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

