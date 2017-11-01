Voters weigh in after mayoral debate

Sixty minutes of live television between two candidates at the WBTV studios may have formed lasting impressions with voters who have not made up their minds in the Charlotte mayoral race.

Some were undecided before one of the last debates of this campaign season.

After the live broadcast with Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith ended, the campaigning for both candidates continued.

One question remaining, one week out, is whether dialogue between the two candidates can sway a voter’s decision.

Wilhelmenia Rembert served on both the Mecklenburg County Commission and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

She said, "some people’s minds are already made up, but there are still some people who are still undecided."

In the studio, the two candidates took on issues such as homicide, affordable housing, and HB2, but there was one issue some voters feel more time should have been spent on.

Charlotte voter Sandy Miller wanted to hear more about transportation concerns.

"Traffic is horrible. It takes you twice as long to get places," Miller said.

Some voters in the studio audience were moved by what could be called a civil tone.

"I think we have two candidates who are both skilled and would make excellent mayors," one audience participant said.

Many local voters have already made up their minds. As of Nov. 1, more than 19,000 people have voted early in Mecklenburg County.

