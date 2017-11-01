No injuries in apartment fire in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in apartment fire in west Charlotte

(John Sparks | WBTV) (John Sparks | WBTV)
No one was injured in a house fire Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Brookhill Village apartments in the 2400 block of S. Tryon St. 

No one has been displaced as a result of the fire, officials say. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time. 

