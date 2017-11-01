NODA community supports grieving father after son killed

The son of a Charlotte barber shop owner was killed last weekend in Fayetteville.

Kareem Moore’s 9-year-old son Zamarie Chance died after an apparent beating at a hotel. This week, his mother Crystal Matthews was charged with the murder.

“It really touched me in a way that, I wanted to do something,” NODA artist Sam Sullivan says.

Sullivan is one of many in the community that is putting brush to canvas, to help Moore in his time of need.

“I don’t have a lot of money, but I have a lot of art,” she says.

Moore owns “Barber’s Square” in NODA. His friend and fellow business owner Jason Baker says the grieving father is approaching the devastating situation with compassion.

“He said right off the gate, ‘I forgive her.’ And just talked nicely about her, basically saying, ‘I know that wasn’t the true her,’” Baker, who owns Canvas Tattoo & Art Gallery said.

Baker set up shop on North Davidson around the same time Moore did, just less than a year ago. Quickly, the two grew close, and Baker is now urging the community to rally around his friend.

“When I saw this goodness coming out of him, even in this tragedy, that’s kind of where this started. We’ve got to do something for him,” he says.

Now, local artists and businesses are doing just that. They are donating their talents and time to create a silent auction. Money raised will support Moore, while his shop in Charlotte stays closed.

It’s an instance of strangers coming together, to help a neighbor in need.

“The fact that he’s somebody I don’t know doesn’t take away from what I want to be able to do, to help,” Sullivan says.

The auction is scheduled for Nov. 11 at Canvas Tattoo. For more information, click here (https://www.facebook.com/events/1996286030639188/).



There is also a GoFundMe account for the Moore family set up here (https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-kareem-b2).

