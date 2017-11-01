NODA community supports grieving father after son killed

Larry Douglas Freeze was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.in the Sherrill’s Ford Road area of Catawba County.More >>
The son of a Charlotte barber shop owner was killed last weekend in Fayetteville. Kareem Moore's 9-year-old son Zamarie Chance died after an apparent beating at a hotel.
No one was injured in a house fire Wednesday night.
Toasha Nicole Rice aka "Nickie Green" has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.
Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith clashed over toll roads, LGBTQ protections and the tone of the campaign Wednesday night in the final televised debate of Charlotte's mayoral race.
