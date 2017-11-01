Walmart shooting

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Breaking tonight, a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, just north of Denver. Police there say a number of people are down, but we don’t have definitive information on casualties yet.
Tonight’s Charlotte Mayoral debate was mostly and agreement-fest between Republican Kenny Smith and Democrat Vi Lyles. They only sparred once—over Smith’s TV attack ads putting blame on Lyles for voting for and passing the I-77 toll lanes. Lyles says she hates being characterized for one vote when she wants voters to see the totality of her body of work. Smith claims a vote for Lyles is like voting for the outgoing mayor, Jennifer Roberts.
Federal terrorism charges filed against the suspected truck attack killer in New York. It means the feds can bring the death penalty to bear against Sayfullo Saipov should he be convicted of murdering 8 innocent people.
The founder of Papa John’s Pizza blames the NFL National Anthem protests for bad business. Papa John’s is a sponsor of NFL telecasts which have had low ratings since the players began kneeling during the anthem.
A missing 3-year old who was the subject of an Amber Alert last night, has been located safe and sound. Zy'Rah Holliday was found in an abandoned trailer in Cumberland County.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Larry Douglas Freeze was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.in the Sherrill’s Ford Road area of Catawba County.More >>
Larry Douglas Freeze was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.in the Sherrill’s Ford Road area of Catawba County.More >>
The son of a Charlotte barber shop owner was killed last weekend in Fayetteville. Kareem Moore’s 9-year-old son Zamarie Chance died after an apparent beating at a hotel.More >>
The son of a Charlotte barber shop owner was killed last weekend in Fayetteville. Kareem Moore’s 9-year-old son Zamarie Chance died after an apparent beating at a hotel.More >>
No one was injured in a house fire Wednesday night.More >>
No one was injured in a house fire Wednesday night.More >>
Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.More >>
Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.More >>
Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith clashed over toll roads, LGBTQ protections and the tone of the campaign Wednesday night in the final televised debate of Charlotte’s mayoral race.More >>
Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith clashed over toll roads, LGBTQ protections and the tone of the campaign Wednesday night in the final televised debate of Charlotte’s mayoral race.More >>