Walmart shooting

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Breaking tonight, a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, just north of Denver. Police there say a number of people are down, but we don’t have definitive information on casualties yet.

Tonight’s Charlotte Mayoral debate was mostly and agreement-fest between Republican Kenny Smith and Democrat Vi Lyles. They only sparred once—over Smith’s TV attack ads putting blame on Lyles for voting for and passing the I-77 toll lanes. Lyles says she hates being characterized for one vote when she wants voters to see the totality of her body of work. Smith claims a vote for Lyles is like voting for the outgoing mayor, Jennifer Roberts.

Federal terrorism charges filed against the suspected truck attack killer in New York. It means the feds can bring the death penalty to bear against Sayfullo Saipov should he be convicted of murdering 8 innocent people.

The founder of Papa John’s Pizza blames the NFL National Anthem protests for bad business. Papa John’s is a sponsor of NFL telecasts which have had low ratings since the players began kneeling during the anthem.

A missing 3-year old who was the subject of an Amber Alert last night, has been located safe and sound. Zy'Rah Holliday was found in an abandoned trailer in Cumberland County.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!