Missing 74-year-old Lincoln Co. man found

Missing 74-year-old man from Lincoln County was found Wednesday night in South Carolina.

Deputies say Larry Douglas Freeze was found around 9:45 p.m. in Spartanburg, South Carolina. According to detectives, Freeze may be transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Freeze was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in Catawba County before he went missing.

Officials say relatives spoke to Freeze around 4 p.m. on his way home from Mooresville. They believe that he may have gotten his medications switched around and became confused and lost.

