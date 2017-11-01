Cornelius Police support Warrior Jace Thompson, son of Police Captain

**The following is a press release from the Cornelius Police Department:

The Cornelius Police Department invites the community to support Warrior Jace Thompson, son of Police Captain Jennifer Thompson and NC Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Thompson.

On October 25, 2017, 4-year-old Jace was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. The Cornelius Police Department is assisting with fundraising efforts to support the Thompsons as they seek medical treatment. For additional information and updates, follow @warriorjace on Facebook.

Beginning November 1, Cornelius Officers are voluntarily participating in No Shave November by growing facial hair to raise money. Officers are donating $40 to be allowed to grow facial hair, waving the department's grooming policy. Members of the community that would like to donate additional money towards this fundraiser can contact Lt. Steve Davis at (704)892-1363 or sdavis@corneliuspd.org.