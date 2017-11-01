Person identified in fatal crash Sunday in Huntersville

The person pronounced dead on the scene of a car crash Sunday morning in Huntersville has been identified.

Huntersville police have identified Jerod Lane Mitchell, 18, as the deceased individual in the wreck.

The collision happened off of McCoy Road near Beatties Ford Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

McCoy Road was closed as law-enforcement responded to the wreck.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Huntersville police.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

