Some I-485 ramps to close for weekend road work

Some ramps on Interstate 485 will be closed over the weekend due to work on the entrance and exit on a portion of the highway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will have contract crews milling and paving I-485 interchanges with Rocky River Road at Exit 36 and Harrisburg Road at Exit 39 on Friday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 4, if the weather permits.

Crews will work on the entrance and exit ramps at the I-485 Outer Loop Interchange with Harrisburg Road from 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to 7 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Motorists are advised to stay on the Outer Loop and exit at Rocky River Road, turn right, then right on Robinson Church Road to get back to Harrisburg Road.

Work will shift Saturday to the entrance and exit ramps at the Inner Loop interchange with Rocky River Road until 7 p.m.

Saturday, motorists can stay on the Inner Loop and exit at Harrisburg Road, turning left to cross over I-485 to get back to Rocky River Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

