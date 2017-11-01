Molly's Kids: One family helps another (This Saturday! Family Fun Day!)

When #MollysKids help #MollysKids...

TJ Anderson is a 6-year-old Charlotte boy fighting tough liver cancer right now. He has been in-and-out of the hospital, though inside the past week. His dad sends me constant updates. You might remember TJ as one of our September kids a couple months ago (post here >> http://tinyurl.com/SeptDay142017).

After reading that article, a Gaston County mom named Kelly Stafford reached out.

"Can our Foundation do something to help his family?" she asked.

Kelly's daughter, Destiny, died in a freak horse accident in 2015. She saved others because she was an organ donor. Ever since, Kelly has dedicated her own life to organ donation awareness and aid.

Kelly said they want to do something to raise money for TJ's transplant-related expenses.

I introduced the two families... and voila! She has organized a Family Fun Day in the town center of Cramerton, all to benefit TJ.

"We have something for everyone," Kelly said. "Bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, etc. All the money goes to TJ and his family."

It's Saturday, November 4th, noon- 3 p.m. More details in that flyer. More about Kelly and all she's doing in her daughter's spirit at www.destinyliveson.org.



-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**