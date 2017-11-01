Dog found clinging to life in septic tank gets forever home

A dog who was rescued from a horrible circumstance on a morning in late October is now the proud owner of a new family.

Officials with Animal Care and Control responded to a call of a dog trapped in a septic well near Midland on Monday. Officers found the dog clinging to a pipe and struggling to stay afloat.

Previous: Dog rescued from septic tank making an 'adorable' recovery

“It was truly a miracle that the dog didn’t drown,” said Melissa Knicely, who is the spokesperson for Animal Care & Control.

Officers were able to work with Midland firefighters who were using control sticks to help bring the dog out of the tank unharmed.

After her mandatory hold period was up, the dog didn’t last very long before being spotted by a family who picked her out before they even knew what she’d been through.

“We saw on her little card, it said, ‘I am scared,’” said Lynn Schwamb, who knew right away that “Hope” was the perfect dog for her and her boyfriend, Marshall.

“She’s going to have lots of love and lots of toys. She’s going to be spoiled rotten,” Schwamb said.

Hope is still working through her shyness, but Schwamb says she’s already much more comfortable around people.

