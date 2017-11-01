Body found in Salisbury, may be connected to missing persons case

A body was found on Wednesday behind the old Magic Mart building,l according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Captain John Sifford said that earlier today, investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the NC SBI located the body of a deceased person in the wooded area behind the old Magic Mart building on Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury.

Investigators and SBI agents were following up on information involving a missing person case taken in May by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was located in the wooded area with the use of a cadaver dog.

Evidence has been collected, and the remains will be sent to the NC Medical Examiners Office for a positive identification, according to Captain Sifford.

More information will be released once a positive identification has been made by the NC Medical Examiner.

