Union Co. man charged with animal cruelty

One man is charged with animal cruelty in Union County Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, neighbors told deputies they witnessed Brady Michael Blymiller grabbing a dog by the collar and violently slamming it against his car.

According to deputies, one witness drove past the location of the incident and attempted to get his license tag number. Blymiller then pulled out behind the witness and began to aggressively follow her car.

Blymiller pulled up next to the witness' car and attempted to run her off the road, according to deputies.

Deputies say they found two dogs inside of Blymiller's car, including the one that was allegedly slammed against his car.

Animal Services took custody of the dog and transported it to the Union County Animal Shelter for examination. Officials say the dog appeared to be sore but did not suffer any serious injuries or broken bones.

Blymiller was charged with animal cruelty and driving while license revoked.

