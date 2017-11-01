Are you using this life-saving device for your child’s car seat?

A new child safety study recently found most parents who install their child’s car seats themselves are misusing a life-saving device.

Safe Kids Worldwide conducted the study between October 2015 and December 2016. The Matthews Police Department took part in that study.

According to Matthews Police Department Public Information Officer Tim Aycock, the department runs one of the only weekly car seat checks in the Charlotte-area.

Last year, Aycock said they checked about 1,200 car seats, making sure they were installed properly.

“I think most parents, they want their baby to be comfortable and they worry about their comfort, that’s the biggest mistake or issue that we see,” said Aycock.

Thursday on WBTV News This Morning, we’ll show you how the device works, how most parents use (or avoid using) it, and the proper way to install car seats.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.