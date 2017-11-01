Investigation underway in death of Chester Co 2-year-old girl

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Chester County Wednesday.

The incident happened at a home on White Oak Street around 8:20 p.m. Police said emergency crews were called to the home because of an unresponsive child.

The toddler was rushed to Chester Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officers had a portion of the road and around the home taped off as they investigated but have not released any further information.

The girl's death is still under investigation.

