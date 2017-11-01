Spring Lake toddler who was subject of AMBER Alert found alive

The 3-year-old Spring Lake girl who officials said was abducted by a 20-year-old has been found, according to authorities.

She was found in an abandoned trailer. The man accused of abducting Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday told a friend the general area where he had left her, and that friend then alerted authorities, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said. A search team then found the girl.

“This is what we all work for,” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Terry McNeill, the girl’s grandfather, said he was “speechless” at the news Holliday was found safe.

“Those thousands of prayers brought her home,” McNeill said.

Authorities described the girl as “alert, talkative and in good spirits.” Holliday appeared to be dehydrated when she was found. Her mother said Holliday was also hungry and asked for McDonald’s.

Holliday was taken from her home in the 100 block of Sweet Lane around 7 a.m. Tuesday, along with her 11-month-old brother, by Daquan Seandre Thomas, of Spring Lake, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas faces a charge of child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse in connection with Holliday’s disappearance. Authorities said Thomas has “not been forthcoming” with investigators.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it along with black jogging pants.

Officials said that they believed Holliday and an 11-month-old boy were taken by Thomas, but he was located without the children later in the morning.

The 11-month-old was found safe at a home nearby. The boy is Thomas’ biological son, the sheriff’s office said.

Bond for Thomas was set at $200,000.

RELATED: AMBER Alert issued for missing NC toddler