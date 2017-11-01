Missing Lincoln County man found - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing Lincoln County man found

(Grooms) (Grooms)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A missing 34-year-old man last seen Thursday night has been found. 

According to officials, detectives spoke with the man over the phone and believe he is safe. 

Dustin Shawn Grooms was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 before he went missing.

