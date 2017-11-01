Man fatally struck by two vehicles in west Charlotte ID'd

A man who was killed when he was struck by two cars in west Charlotte Saturday morning has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 57-year-old Milton Reid Moore allegedly ran into the roadway in the 3800 block of Billy Graham Parkway at the intersection of Morris Field Drive around 3:46 a.m. Police say Moore was then struck by the driver of a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge Charger immediately stopped and called 911 after the wreck.

Not long after, a driver of a Cadillac ran over Moore and swerved into the path of driver of a Ford Fusion who was traveling on Billy Graham Parkway and headed towards where the crash occurred, according to CMPD.

The driver of the Ford Fusion rear-ended the Cadillac and immediately stopped, but the driver of the Cadillac continued traveling on Billy Graham Parkway, police say.

MEDIC pronounced Moore dead on the scene. Police say Moore was not in the crosswalk and the intersection had no pedestrian signals.

Police have not said whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

It is unclear whether anyone will face charges in this incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 704-432-2169.

PREVIOUS: Driver sought after person struck by two cars, killed

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.