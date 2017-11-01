Driver being sought in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a man who was in a wheelchair early Saturday morning.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Sugar Creek Road and the victim was identified as 46-year-old Dandy Eugene Duncan.

Officials say it appeared Duncan was attempting to cross West Sugar Creek eastbound at the driveway of Americare Pediatrics when he was struck. Duncan was in a wheelchair at the time and, police say, was not within an appropriate crossing or marked crosswalk. His wheelchair also had no reflectors and he was wearing dark clothing.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the wanted vehicle is a silver Chevrolet Impala that has tinted windows with a 30-day or out-of-state paper tag. The vehicle is believed to be a model made between 2006 and 2013.

The vehicle reportedly has damage on the left front, and police say that parts of the headlight assemble were collected at the crime scene.

The driver who struck Duncan fled from the scene.

Duncan was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone who locates the matching vehicle is asked to contact police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

