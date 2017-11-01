Driver being sought for striking bicyclist near ASU campus

A driver is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred near the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone last Wednesday.

According to High Country Crime Stoppers, the incident happened on Oct. 25 around 12:40 p.m. on Locust Street between Brown Street and Hardin Street. Officials say the driver was leaving the East Hall parking lot and struck a bicyclist before fleeing from the scene.

The person wanted in this incident was driving a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a possible partial license plate of CLZ42, officials said.

The extent of the victim's injuries were not released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.