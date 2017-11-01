Salisbury man faces sex crime charges

A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday night and is multiple facing sex crime charges.

According to Salisbury police, Thomas James Nicholas, 29, was charged with taking indecent liberties with children and first-degree sexual offense. He was arrested at his work in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

The alleged victim was 10-years-old, police say. Officers say the victim reportedly told family members about the alleged incident who then took him to the hospital.

Nicholas was jailed under a $150,000 bond.

He is expected to have his first court appearance Thursday.

