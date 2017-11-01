McCaffrey and Panthers rookies dress as superheroes for sick kids. Twitter loved it.

Twitter in Charlotte erupted Tuesday when Carolina Panthers players participated in one of the community’s most popular Halloween traditions: Athletes dressing as superheroes to cheer up children at Levine Children’s Hospital.

This year marked the fourteenth annual trip and it included rookies Christian McCaffrey, Taylor Moton and Alex Armah visiting patients.

McCaffrey was Captain America, Moton visited as the Dark Knight in a Batman costume and Armah selected a Harry Potter themed wizard for the kid’s enjoyment.

Uncle Sam, a ninja, Toy Story’s Woody and a ballerina hippopotamus also joined the Panthers group along with team mascot Sir Purr.

Comments on Twitter lauded the team and the players for their act of kindness, including several who noted 6-foot-5, 291-pound Motion was likely the biggest Batman ever. A few also noted that Luke Kuechly has long been known as Captain America on the team.

“There are far more good guys and good stories in the NFL than the general public is privy to,” tweeted Dr. Richard Watts.

“Great group of super heroes...and the BIGGEST Batman I’ve ever seen!” tweeted David Wilson.

“Batman is a beast,” tweeted Angela Holder.

The 234-bed Levine facility is located on

the campus of Carolinas Medical Center, two miles from Bank of America Stadium. During their visit players spent time passing out candy and bringing holiday festivities to children who may not otherwise get to enjoy the experience.

Here are a few of the tweets sent out during the visit:

