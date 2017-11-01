BLOG: Warm weather expected for beginning of November

Steady Warming Trend

Stays Dry For Now

Subtle Weekend Changes

Hope you had a great October!

As we move into November and closer to winter, we're actually warming up. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. It will be close to 80 degrees on Friday! Funny, how we hit freezing and the growing season ended just a few days ago and now temperatures are set to climb well above normal. Overnight lows won't be in the 30s or even the 40s most nights. We'll only be falling to the 50s from Thursday morning, on.

As far as rain is concerned, we don't have much to report. Rain chances are almost non-existent through the rest of the workweek. There's only a 20 percent chance over the weekend, and that's probably aggressive!



- Meteorologist Al Conklin

